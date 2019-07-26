Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avista were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

AVA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.43. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 2,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $83,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 23,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 198,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,624. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

