AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Cut by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,400 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 11.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $73,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,908,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.36. 13,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,215. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $214.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.87.

In other news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

