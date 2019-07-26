Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, 1,081,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,230,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

