Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.49.

Autoliv stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 36.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

