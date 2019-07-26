AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the June 15th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.79. 291,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.43 million, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.85.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

