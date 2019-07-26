Auctus Alt INV (ASX:AVC) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Auctus Alt INV Limited (ASX:AVC) traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), 30,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Auctus Alt INV Company Profile (ASX:AVC)

Auctus Alternative Investments Limited previously known as Yonder and Beyond Group Limited is a private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in expansion stage. The firm typically invests in global technology, Fintech, Proptech and Frontier Tech (Blockchain, Robotics, Drones, Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality).

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Auctus Alt INV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auctus Alt INV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.