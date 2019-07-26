AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Trading 0.3% Higher

AUB Group Ltd (ASX:AUB)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$11.26 ($7.99) and last traded at A$11.14 ($7.90), 328,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.11 ($7.88).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $825.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79.

AUB Group Company Profile (ASX:AUB)

AUB Group Limited provides insurance broking, underwriting, and risk services in Australasia. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 100 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

