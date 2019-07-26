Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $194,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 92.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

In other news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $57.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.