AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $33.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

