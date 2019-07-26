Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117,362.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $117,362.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001704 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00294391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.73 or 0.01639357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,610,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.