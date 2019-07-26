Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at DA Davidson

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.13.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. 1,073,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,060.67, a P/E/G ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 329.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

