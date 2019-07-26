Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 615,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

NASDAQ AFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 161,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. Atlas Financial has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 845,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlas Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.