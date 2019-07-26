Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million.

ACBI traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 345,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,227. The stock has a market cap of $423.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt acquired 2,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,887,000 after buying an additional 78,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 149,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

