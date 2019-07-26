Atheios Market Capitalization Hits $8,600.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,600.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

