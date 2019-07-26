Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 3,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,037. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,962.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,724,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

