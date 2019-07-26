Asset Planning Services Ltd. Takes $44,000 Position in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Peter W. Hogan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $58,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,115 shares of company stock valued at $92,656 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GCBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 97 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Greene County Bancorp Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.