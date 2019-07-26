Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,667 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. 2,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

