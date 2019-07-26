Asset Planning Services Ltd. Purchases 10,607 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 660.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 303,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

