Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.31. 10,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $169.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

