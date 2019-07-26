Asset Planning Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 276.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 74,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 697,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

