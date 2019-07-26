Asset Planning Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,329,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $339,000.

Get Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd alerts:

NYSE:GFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 3,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.