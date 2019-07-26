Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires 468 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,001. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $129.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

