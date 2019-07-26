Asset Planning Services Ltd. Acquires 19,824 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,824 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,354.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,247,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $79.26. 65,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $90.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

