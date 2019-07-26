Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)’s share price fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 725 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 54 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service and 5 Bollywood movie channels, as well as 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 6 music channels, 4 lifestyle channels, 3 Chinese channels, 7 Punjabi channels, and various regional language channels.

