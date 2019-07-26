ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of ASGN traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $63.73. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

