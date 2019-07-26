Ascension Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. Dell’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,274,202 shares of company stock valued at $66,575,243. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

