Ascension Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,163. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $223.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

