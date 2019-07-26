Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.81

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 4511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $785.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. 5Am sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,733,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 91.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.