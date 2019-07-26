Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $102,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,912.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $167,737.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,124 shares of company stock valued at $848,399 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,194,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,883,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,536,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,410,000 after acquiring an additional 475,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,274,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

