Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells $2,338,992.00 in Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total transaction of $378,094.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total transaction of $1,297,662.12.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $267.41 on Friday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,281,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,213,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 25.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,319,000 after buying an additional 392,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 489,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,663 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

