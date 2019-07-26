Argus Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $158.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Argus to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.18. 8,186,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,085,090. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $140.74. The firm has a market cap of $1,078.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,262,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,861,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,876 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441,789 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,974,703,000 after purchasing an additional 672,487 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9,650.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,537,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,283,882 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,848,875,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

