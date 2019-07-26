Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.29

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 625948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Bates Ann Torre purchased 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $171,257.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,265 shares of company stock worth $358,269 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

