Ardent Leisure (ASX:ALG) Shares Up 0.9%

Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.15 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.82), 582,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.14 ($0.81).

The firm has a market cap of $549.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10.

Get Ardent Leisure alerts:

In other Ardent Leisure news, insider Gary Weiss bought 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,739,000.00 ($1,942,553.19). Insiders purchased 11,791,375 shares of company stock valued at $14,134,385 over the last quarter.

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates through US Entertainment Centres and Australian Theme Parks segments. The US Entertainment Centres segment operates 41 entertainment centers in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Delaware.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.