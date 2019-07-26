ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 127,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 65.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

ARC remained flat at $$1.82 on Friday. 138,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,707. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.89. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.12 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

