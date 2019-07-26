Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of AMAT opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $115,882,000 after buying an additional 211,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,347 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,014 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

