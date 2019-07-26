Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 69.89% and a negative return on equity of 111.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Newton bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,368.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 8.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 130,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 863,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

