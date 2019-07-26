APN Property Group (ASX:APD) Stock Price Down 1%

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.51 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.52 ($0.37), 139,304 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.37).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Get APN Property Group alerts:

In other APN Property Group news, insider Christopher Aylward acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$49,200.00 ($34,893.62).

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for APN Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.