Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.52 billion.Anthem also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.91. 785,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $325.67.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,317.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

