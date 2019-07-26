Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $19.39 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $19.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.31.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $294.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

