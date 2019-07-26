ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.50.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $215.39. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.41.
In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total value of $217,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,519 shares of company stock valued at $656,325. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.