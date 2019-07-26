ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $215.39. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.80, for a total value of $217,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,519 shares of company stock valued at $656,325. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

