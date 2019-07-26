ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur Przybyl sold 30,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,625,189.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $171,352.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,911 shares of company stock worth $3,585,114. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

