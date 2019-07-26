Anglo American’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,172.67 ($28.39).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,187 ($28.58) on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,154.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,665 shares of company stock worth $10,060,464.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

