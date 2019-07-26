Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,131.33 ($27.85).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.51. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). Insiders acquired 4,665 shares of company stock worth $10,060,464 in the last ninety days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

