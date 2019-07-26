Analyzing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Suzano alerts:

This table compares Suzano and P H Glatfelter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $3.68 billion 2.48 $87.47 million N/A N/A P H Glatfelter $866.29 million 0.85 -$177.60 million $0.21 80.05

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Suzano and P H Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 1 0 0 2.00 P H Glatfelter 0 0 3 0 3.00

P H Glatfelter has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Given P H Glatfelter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe P H Glatfelter is more favorable than Suzano.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of P H Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and P H Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano N/A N/A N/A P H Glatfelter -16.56% 0.71% 0.28%

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. P H Glatfelter pays out 247.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. P H Glatfelter has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

P H Glatfelter beats Suzano on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries. In addition, the company owns a hydroelectric plant located in the cities of Carlos Chagas and Pavão. Further, it operates a forestry base of approximately 1.2 million hectares comprising 520,000 hectares of planted forests in the states of Bahia, Espírito Santo, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Maranhão, Tocantins, Pará, and Piauí, as well as approximately 488,000 hectares of preservation areas. The company was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil. Suzano S.A. is a subsidiary of Suzano Holding S.A.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, table top, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products. P. H. Glatfelter Company markets its products directly, as well as through brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.