Analyzing HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DISCO CORP/ADR pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 2.17 $238.42 million N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR $1.34 billion 5.20 $259.42 million $1.49 26.03

DISCO CORP/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and DISCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A DISCO CORP/ADR 19.55% 13.90% 11.67%

Volatility & Risk

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DISCO CORP/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

