Analyzing GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & PETROLEO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:PBR.A)

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 1 3 0 0 1.75 PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PETROLEO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR 3.53% 10.26% 4.69% PETROLEO BRASIL/S 6.50% 10.35% 3.39%

Risk and Volatility

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR $20.46 billion 0.64 $875.12 million $0.53 14.98 PETROLEO BRASIL/S $95.58 billion 0.97 $7.17 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR.

Summary

PETROLEO BRASIL/S beats GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. Additionally, it offers business management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Galp  Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.  Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

