Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Target Price at GBX 1,245

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,336 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,263.60. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 813 ($10.62) and a one year high of GBX 1,468 ($19.18). The firm has a market cap of $764.19 million and a P/E ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.80. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

