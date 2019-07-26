Analysts Set Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $369.50

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $372.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total value of $246,098.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187 shares in the company, valued at $72,245.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,650 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.06, for a total transaction of $615,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,519.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $350.29 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

