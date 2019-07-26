Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Breedon Group (BREE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Breedon Group (LON: BREE):

7/26/2019 – Breedon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/22/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/9/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/13/2019 – Breedon Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 86 ($1.12).

6/3/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/29/2019 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/29/2019 – Breedon Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 76 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

LON:BREE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 62.90 ($0.82). 5,614,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. Breedon Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.08 ($1.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.01.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

