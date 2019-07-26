Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. Spirit Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.86. 507,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,311. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

